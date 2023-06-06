Modi's US visit a rebound from historic lows, but dissident notes of Track III diplomacy abound

It is indeed an honour for an Indian prime minister when he is invited to address a joint session of the Congress (parliament) of the United States, which, despite its hiccups, remains the world's sole superpower and the most powerful democracy to boot. The honour due this month for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doubled when you realise that about 18 years ago, he was denied a visa by the same country.

In 2005, Modi, then Gujarat chief minister and nowhere seen to be in the race to become the PM of the world's most populous democracy, was denied a diplomatic visa by the State Department because he was not qualified for that purpose and on top of that his existing tourist/business visa was revoked in a move clearly linked to Hindu-Muslim riots in his state in 2002. The visa denial was on the ground that Modi was seen as a person under the Immigration and Nationality Act "responsible for or directly carried out, at any time, particularly severe violations of religious freedom." The then-Congress party-led UPA government in New Delhi did request the US to review the decision in favour of its opposition BJP leader, but that did not work.

We have come a long way from there, haven't we?

Modi has indeed visited the US five times after assuming office in 2014 and things have changed a lot but it is time to add a few caveats because diplomacy is simply not what it used to be.

Relations between countries are broadly seen as relations between its peoples, but in a world where liberalism, freedom of speech and democracy are expected to hang together (at least in principle), leaders have to contend with many facets of diplomacy. That is exactly the reality check Modi needs as he heads to the US for what is clearly a strategic bilateral relationship being taken to the next level.

But first, the small detail of whether Modi's honour is rare as Indian prime ministers go. The rarity of his visit would come more from the fact that the joint Congress session delegates would be listening to a man to whom the State Department once denied a mere tourist visa than from his stature as the Indian PM, as his gushing followers on WhatsApp forwards suggest.

Modi is the sixth Indian PM after Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, P.V. Narasimha Rao, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh to address the joint session. I believe the significance is greater now more because of the geopolitical situation in which the US keen to enlarge its Asian influence to contain China amid India emerging as a key economic power with a vast technological army.

The fact that Modi's June 22 speech would be his second to a joint Congress session after the visa denial makes it truly unprecedented and magnificent. He last addressed the House of Representatives and Senate members together in 2016.

I have, however, little doubt that Track III diplomacy will continue to nag Modi. I define Track III diplomacy as a new-age term in a world connected by the Internet and social media to describe close contact, conversations, shouting matches and coordinated protests done by political dissidents and civil society groups of various countries.

Track II diplomacy is a term normally used to describe informal and unofficial meetings between private individuals to read a common ground between official negotiators of two countries. These could be academics, activists, business leaders or non-governmental organisations. They usually have the blessings of the government of the day.

Track III is a study in contrast. You could call it contra diplomacy that influences bilateral relations beyond the hugs, kisses and photo opportunities that show official bonhomie.

It is now a hard reality because most democracies are now strained by concerns on extremism, dissidence and right-wing politics that bring race, religion, freedom of speech and human rights into mainstream diplomacy focused on security and trade. The reality gets harder when you realise that media conversations and Congressional hearings, Track III can influence Track II and I.

When Modi faced Washington's visa ban in 2005, US Ambassador David Mulford mentioned that the "two great and vibrant democracies share common values on the freedom of speech, freedom of religion and representative government."

The simple fact is that a lot has changed in both the US and India since then.

Democrat President Joe Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump has faced extensive criticism or allegations of racism. In India, Modi has right-wing ideologues who frown on American "wokeism" that is now questioning the Indian practice of caste on US soil. And these wokes are close to Biden's Democratic party, whether Modi likes it or not. Anti-US protests are so common in India, that individual American presidents would be least bothered unlike Modi supporters fretting over US 'wokeism'. Trump and Modi both have fans and critics in each other's country.

Modi's biggest baiter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has been in the US addressing the Indian diaspora, Stanford University dons and students and other forums slamming Modi's politics, policies and personality. US civil rights groups will continue to target Modi, no matter what.

Modi's followers see this as an "anti-national" move as they expect (somewhat naively) that post-colonial ideas of national unity should be the norm. But India is no longer a freshly-minted independent nation. It is a colourful, noisy, reasonably mature democracy.

On a recent visit to Australia, Modi pointed to the fact that his address to the Indian diaspora was attended by both the current Labor Prime Minister and the previous one from the Liberal Party sitting now in the opposition. While he did get a rockstar tag for his Sydney Olympic Park address to a 21,000-strong crowd, it is equally true that he was criticised in Canberra by Indian dissidents and human rights groups joining hands with Australian Greens at a private event hosted in Australia's national parliament premises where a BBC documentary critical of Modi was screened -- whereas it is banned in India.

Historians and rights activists do not forget things in a hurry -- and that is the beauty of liberalism and democracy. As significantly liberal democracies, Australia and the US are more accepting of this truth. When he actually lands in the US, private conversations on Modi will not be limited to what is said in public by officials. Track III realism is part of the new normal.



