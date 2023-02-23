Joe Biden's five hours in Kyiv could spell disaster for Ukraine | New World Order arising

The whole world was surprised and shocked to see United States President Joe Biden standing on Ukrainian soil, everyone other than Vladimir Putin as the White House alerted Russia about Biden's visit just hours before.

It was supposed to be a show of solidarity between the US and Ukraine but Biden's unannounced visit could prove to be more damaging for Ukraine than anyone imagined. Here's why.

The pendulum effect

As Biden reached Ukraine, China's top diplomat Wang Yi headed in the opposite direction. He was on his way to Russia, a trip that will bring China's growing ties with Russia into focus. While relations between the US and China continue to plummet, China and Russia are closer than ever since their leaders declared a "no-limits" friendship a year ago.

Iran on the other hand has supported Russia in the war by providing it with drones. Iran’s relations with China have also been strengthening as was proven by Ebrahim Raisi’s recent visit to China. Iran, China and Russia all seem to have common ground now and Biden’s recent visit to Ukraine will only further strengthen this new collaboration between the three nations.

Biden losing face on home ground

The US president’s trip to Kyiv is being criticised on grounds that Biden should prioritise domestic issues. Biden left his country on Presidents’ Day, amidst a “crisis” at the US' southern border with Mexico, where record numbers of asylum seekers have arrived in recent months in search of protection.

He is also dealing with continuing issues of gun violence, racial tensions and the fallout of the abortion ban by the Supreme Court, even as the US economy is still affected by the Covid pandemic-related slowdown, inflation and high energy prices. Biden’s pledge for supporting Ukraine is being seen as a means to gain face for the upcoming 2024 elections in the US.

Russian pushback

Russia has time and again blamed the US for escalating tensions by continuously supporting Ukraine. Seeing the US president on Ukrainian soil is only going to incite Russia further and invite strong Russian pushback. So in a way, Biden’s visit will only make things worse for Ukraine.

Whether it was Afghanistan or Vietnam, if you look at America’s track record of trying to be a global “supercop” – it has never ended well. Do you think Ukraine’s fate will be any different?

