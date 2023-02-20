Biden in Ukraine: A perfect photo-op, but why now? Is it too little, too late?

US President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to war-ravaged Ukraine on Monday (February 20) during his pre-planned trip to Poland. Ahead of the Russia-Ukriane war anniversary, Biden pledged further military assistance to Ukraine, with Russia expected to double down and forge ahead with the invasion.

Ever since the war started on 24 February 2022, several world leaders have visited the war-torn nation and extended support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and millions of people who are impacted, but Biden's visit is seen as the most significant one.

Pictures and videos from ground zero showed Biden walking with Zelensky, who welcomed the US leader and hailed the visit. He said on Telegram in English, "Joseph Biden, welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."

Biden came to Ukraine with the announcement of another half-billion dollars in US assistance, which includes another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.

This is not the first such announcement, as during the course of the war, the US sent multiple packages of military aid, which includes infantry fighting vehicles and other armoured vehicles to help Ukraine. But these supplies are, in a way, helping American defence companies, which will eventually make millions in profit.

Besides that, as demanded by Kyiv, the US and other Western allies fell short of sending fighter jets and long-range missiles to hit Russia deep inside. European powers dilly-dallied on sending tanks to Ukraine. On one side, Russia is able to hit some of the main Ukrainian cities, but Kyiv, to some extent, has been crippled in the absence of long-range missiles. And this pseudo-help has been called out by several experts.

When Biden visited the Ukrainian capital, it looked normal as in the past few weeks, the fighting has concentrated in the country’s eastern front, with incessant attacks by cruise missiles and drones against military and civilian infrastructure. But will his visit guarantee such normalcy in the coming days?

Analysts have speculated that Russia might accelerate its partially-halted invasion after the first war anniversary and the unannounced visit by Biden carries the risk of further angering Russia and bringing the two nuclear-armed nations into direct conflict.

How the world should see this visit?

Earlier, several experts from across the world weighed in on when Biden will visit the war-torn nation when they spoke to media outlets. And now as he has finally visited Ukraine, people are asking, why now? And is it too little, too late?

Perhaps some of the answers lay in US domestic politics. Gun violence, racial tensions, the tussle over abortion rights, and the recent conundrum over unidentified flying objects: the US has quite a few burning issues on its plate but the war has emerged as a terrific opportunity for Biden to become the war-time president, with the apparent persuasion of a direct conflict with Russia, instead of backing diplomacy and opting to end the war with dialogue.

The war and suffering of millions can also be a perfect PR opportunity for the Democrats ahead of the presidential election in 2024.

China, Iran and other international factors

The way the Ukraine war is escalating, it appears Europe has been gradually drifting into it and being indirectly at war with Russia as several European countries have pledged to send battle tanks. Russia has already warned that such deliveries by the Western nations will be seen as a provocation.

The West has raised concerns over the possibility that China, Iran, and North Korea might extend support to Russia and help with military assistance. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that China was considering providing weapons including ammunition to Russia. If it happens, it will boost Russia's strength.

Oil trade in non-US currencies a threat

Biden's visit should also be seen as an attempt to showcase the US as the centre of military powers as well as global commerce. The rise of alternative power blocs across the world is not palatable to US hegemony.

Nuclear power and oil trade are some of the deciding factors when it comes to analysing a nation and its influence on the world. But in the past few decades, there's been a shift in the world order, with the US losing the power concentration, a situation exacerbated by the rise of China and the increasing assertion of Russia under President Vladimir Putin.

In January, Saudi Arabia, which is the world's largest crude oil exporter, said it is open to discussing oil trade settlements in currencies other than the US dollar. In an interview with Bloomberg TV at the Davos gathering, Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, weighed in on the possibility of oil trade in non-US currencies, which should a shocker for America. Increasingly, there's talk of energy trade in the Chinase yuan, Russian rouble and Indian rupee, as well as other currencies. This is a fundamental threat to the supremacy of the US dollar as the currency of global trade.

Biden showcases a unified face of the Western alliance

With this visit, Biden is also putting out a unified face to the tottering western alliance, as some European countries like Italy and Germany are weary of helping Zelensky or footing the bill.

And French President Emmanuel Macron constantly drew criticism from some NATO allies for delivering mixed messages regarding his policy on the war between Ukraine and Russia. Some have even considered Paris a weak link in the Western alliance. With the symbolism of Biden's presence in Kyiv, the expectation is that the Western alliance will settle differences and put up a unified front in assisting Ukraine in its resistance.

