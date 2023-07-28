How social media is leading us down toxic rabbit holes of endless scrolling

Recently, I had a conversation with someone grappling with major depressive disorder (MDD).

This person had consciously chosen to steer clear of both Instagram, which she branded as a cult of aesthetics, and X, which she completely dismissed as a mere megaphone for the uninformed.

Her perspective struck a chord with me, leaving me intrigued.

As I reminisce over my college days, one particular memory stands out.

A dear friend of mine, who now graces the screen as a morning-time anchor at a top TV channel, decided to tackle the captivating yet perilous subject of social media's harmful effects and our ever-present attachment to mobile phones.

Her enthusiasm was contagious as she prepared to deliver her presentation.

I vividly remember the moment she engaged the class with a straightforward question that cut through the air like a sharp blade: "Raise your hand if you think you are NOT addicted to social media."

Only one hand emerged from the crowd – mine.

A sense of pride and confidence washed over me, and a beaming smile adorned my face. In that moment, I firmly believed I had built an impregnable fortress of immunity against the allure of Instagram and X.

Little did I know that the siren calls of these virtual realms can seep through the tiniest of cracks.

As time went on, I, too, found myself wandering down the enticing rabbit hole of social media. The constant buzz of notifications and the allure of endless scrolling began to grip me.

Now, as I reflect on that moment in the classroom, I realise the profound irony of my self-assured response.

As I continue my path in the media world, I carry with me this wisdom - The ever-evolving digital landscape demands vigilance and a mindful approach.

But as I peel off the layers of this digital world, the question echoes, "What is going down in this virtual hell?"

The answer is complex and multifaceted, urging us to introspect and navigate this interconnected terrain with a discerning eye and a grounded sense of self.

Instagram as a cult of aesthetics

As I log into Instagram, I can't help but notice how this social media app is nothing but a quest for flawlessness, cultivating an obsession with aesthetics.

People are competing to present a picture-perfect version of their lives. The pictures are first carefully selected and then enhanced with artistic filters.

Soon enough and unconsciously, the same Instagram users carry around with them a weight of societal beauty standards.

And then comes the creeping monster which bites the most gullible ones first. It fuels their struggles with self-esteem and body image.

The heavy burden of comparison with influencers and celebrities only ends up in feelings of inadequacy and envy.

Genuine connections fade away with a relentless pursuit of validation through likes and comments. It leaves us all with just one thing in the end - the empty craving for online popularity.

X, a big mic to morons

Twitter, now rebranded as X, has become a platform that amplifies the voices of individuals, often regardless of the substance of their messages.

It amplifies the uninhibited and often mindless expression.

The platform's character limit encourages users to condense complex thoughts into short sentences. It sacrifices nuance and promotes superficial thinking.

As a result, X has fostered an environment where divisive opinions and misinformation spread like wildfire. It hijacks meaningful discourse and stifles constructive conversations.

The more I research on this, the more I confirm, said my friend I mentioned earlier, as we wrap up our conversation.

As social media continues to wield a powerful influence over society, it is imperative for us to reflect on the direction these platforms are taking us.

Instagram's cult of perfection and X's glorification of mindless expression contribute to the erosion of critical thinking.

Though, not everything is lost.

Undoubtedly, at times, the platform serves as a tool to air the right message and give voice to the voiceless.

For instance, my journalist friend a couple of days back used X to expose her neighbours who thrashed her parents over a parking dispute in the Indian capital Delhi.

However, more often than not, social media leads to unintended consequences. It lacks empathy and genuine human connection.

So where are we heading?

As individuals, we need to redefine our relationship with social media.

Embracing imperfection and authenticity on Instagram can counteract the relentless pursuit of an unattainable ideal.

Moreover, engaging in thoughtful discussions and supporting meaningful content on X can help foster an environment that promotes learning and empathy rather than senseless banter.

Ultimately, the power of these social media platforms lies within us, the users.

It is up to us to challenge the cult of aesthetics on Instagram and hold those promoting harmful rhetoric on X accountable.

