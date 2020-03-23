Coronavirus outbreak: Did the Indian education system really need a shutdown?

It seems like, this new virus has taken over everything almost everywhere on the surface of the earth. Amidst the wake for Coronavirus and as a preventative measure, the Ministry of Human Resource Development decided to shut down educational institutions and postpone all examinations including ongoing boards like the CBSE and the ICSE.

I’m a student and this particular year, I was having my boards. The postponement was surely a bit shocking to all of the candidates appearing for the boards this year, including me.

Schools have been called off. Colleges and Universities have been shut. Councils have issued notices that the boards would be conducted after March 31.

I really don’t get it how the health authorities think of tackling a pandemic in a week or two. To me, the whole thing is messed up. With Italy reporting the largest number of deaths, reports say India could be the next hotspot. India has till now tackled the situation well and we really hope that things get better.

For the boards, most of the students feel distressed. They feel like all the smoothness is gone. Is it something serious and mandatory to postpone exams?

I really don’t know what others would say but yes, I’m completely in support of the decision. As per the Health Expenditure per Capitalist issued by WHO, India is at the 141st position. If a country like Italy, (ranking second in Healthcare after France), could be devastated by the epidemic, what would happen to India?

Indian Prime Minister and authorities have thus deemed it necessary to prevent the spread at this stage.

When a person is infected with COVID-19, symptoms appear in two weeks. If you catch it today, you would be unaware of it for two weeks. And that’s where the danger lies. Once you’re affected you go to your educational institution transmit the virus to classmates. Then, they go home and transmit it to their parents and so on. This would cause a chain reaction, rather, ‘Community Transmission’ which would result in condition going out of Indian hands. Thus, to prevent gatherings at assemblies, lectures and others, this step by the government is widely appreciable.

India relies a lot on technology. At this point of time, to prevent the pandemic rise as well as to continue the educational process, it is necessary that every college, university and if possible, even schools, video stream online classes.

For what is to be done by us now, is another question in itself. Students can paint, write, sing and dance and do whatever they find amusing and like! Stay indoors! Stay safe! The most important of all is to follow government advice at all costs. Utilise this so-called ‘holiday’ to get ahead of your peers with the certificate courses being given by various online academies.

What I would prefer for myself, is taking up my hobbies, continuing that in full fledge, and stargazing.



(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed above are the personal views of the author and do not reflect the views of ZMCL)