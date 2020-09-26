Collaborate, not compete – lessons from the new normal

A man wearing a face shield over a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, uses his mobile phone along the roadside in New Delhi on September 16, 2020 Photograph:( AFP )
At first glance, it might appear almost counterintuitive that brands in times of such economic difficulty - instead of pushing harder to outdo the competitors – are collaborating with them.
Before Covid (BC) brand collaboration meant that two or more non-competing brands would come together – this was often done purely for promotional gains.
The Covid Era (CE) has, however, brought with it a new wave of not just inter-category but also intra-category brand collaborations – brands that were historically considered “competitors” are actually working together now. Consider this, rival pharma companies in India are working in tandem to ensure that life-saving drugs reach all markets even as they knowingly give up on a part of their competitive advantage.
Or consider this, Apple and Google (both in the past, made too much effort in finding innovative ways of blocking each other’s services) decided to collaborate to create contact tracing solutions.
Examples are aplenty: AstraZeneca and GSK, arch-rivals in the UK pharma industry, collaborating with the University of Cambridge to assist the government in COVID-19 testing efforts; beverage rivals Pernod Ricard, Budweiser, Carlsberg, Remy Martin, have collaborated in launching online clubbing experience in China.
Or consider the many volunteer groups cropping up, where individuals located all over the country were working in tandem to help people in various crises such as the migrant crisis during the lockdown, or floods in Assam and Kerala, cyclone in Bengal – a group of people having never met in-person before and having no common connection except a passion and willingness to make a change.
Perhaps it is one more of the CE paradoxes that we are now seeing: the physical coming together of people has been largely limited due to lockdowns and safety concerns and yet virtual collaborations – driven by common passion and innovative solutions, are on the rise.
On the one hand are governments and organizations who are erecting bigger and thicker walls and on the other are the academia, businesses and individuals who are collaborating, sharing and creating innovative solutions, more than ever before.
At first glance, it might appear almost counterintuitive that brands in times of such economic difficulty - instead of pushing harder to outdo the competitors – are collaborating with them.
Why Now?
This is a time that needs us to be together. The problem is large and those with muscle have to unite and contribute. The solutions are needed fast. This is beyond profits. Glaxo, AstraZenaca, Oxford, Serum Institute of India, WHO and a whole host of others have to pull together to solve a global problem, fast. Apple and Google have to combine resources.
Is this sustainable?
The biggest benefit is that of survival – not being a part of the solution will mean that customers will write off the brands sooner rather than later.
Also Read | Chinese scientist says covid-19 was created by China’s military
Innovative outputs, synergies, new markets, engaged consumers, solutions at scale are the benefits that can outlive the pandemic. To keep it working though organisations and individuals have to be mindful of what has worked so far:
The virus while creating a distanced world, has opened the doors on many new connections. Nature has once again knocked us hard on the head, teaching us lessons that can create a more beautiful, just and happy world.