K-pop band Seventeen shares new concept photos from their 4th album 'Face the Sun'

K-pop stage-breakers Seventeen dropped a 5-part concept photo series revving up for their 4th studio album 'Face the Sun'.

Starting with ‘Ep.1 Control,’ the K-pop supergroup unveiled an enthralling set of photos that place the band amidst an overwhelming presence of ‘shadows’ that represent their fears. ‘Ep. 2 Shadow’ portrayed each of the 13 members locked away in isolation by these shadows from within.

‘Ep. 3 Ray’ depicted the 13-piece act burning their shadows to ashes, followed by ‘Ep. 4 Path’ where they kick off a journey to ‘Face the Sun’ and pursue the path of the Sun. The final set of concept photos, ‘Ep. 5 Pioneer,’ revealed a charismatic image of the members as bikers, hinting at the valor with which they will lead the way in moving forward.

Also Read: K-Pop girl band '2NE1' reunites at Coachella after six years, fans delighted!

Set to arrive on May 27, Face the Sun has already racked up over 1.74 million pre-order sales in its first week, reaching an all-time high for the band.

As anticipation peaks, Seventeen teased in their recent appearance on a Korean TV show that a track titled “HOT” will lead the new album. The full tracklist will be released on May 17.