K-Pop girl band '2NE1' reunites at Coachella after six years, fans delighted!

This year's highly anticipated music festival Coachella returned with full enthusiasm and energetic performances. On Saturday, as a treat to all their millions of fans, the famous K-pop girl group '2NE1' shocked everyone as they got back together.



The group of four bandmates CL, Park Bom, Sandara Park, and Minzy reunited for a stage performance nearly after six years they ended their group.

On Saturday night, the girls got back together on 88Rising’s 'Head in the Clouds' set after group member CL ended her performance after which other girls Sandara, Bom and Minzy made their sizzling entries together and performed on their 2011 superhit, 'I Am the Best.'

Six years ago in 2015, the group of four performed together for the last time at Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). However, the girls have reunited in the past many times, but this was the first when they performed together on stage.

2gether again ♠♥♣♦ 2NE1 reuniting for @88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever set.



2gether again ♠♥♣♦ 2NE1 reuniting for @88rising's Head in the Clouds Forever set.

For the unversed, the band is known for breaking stereotypes whether it was fashion, music, stage performance or making a mark in the Korean music industry as a girl group. One of the prominent figures in the Korean wave, they were among the first K-Pop group that gained worldwide attention. Also, in 2012, '2NE1' became the first K-Pop girl group that went on a world tour.



Group's die-hard fans were delighted to see them. Reacting to the same, one fan wrote, ''I UGLY CRIED AND SCREAMED'', meanwhile others just called them, ''QUEENS''



