/October 2025 holidays list: complete state-wise list of bank holidays in India | full details

Stay ahead with our detailed schedule of bank holidays in India for October 2025! Discover all the key national and regional holidays like Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj, and find out which states have bank closures so you can plan accordingly.

October 2025 is a month rich with important festivals, cultural events, and national celebrations, many of which are observed as bank holidays in various parts of the country. Major festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Valmiki Jayanti, and Dhanteras take place, along with internationally significant days. On these occasions, banks close in different states either for public holidays or regional observances.

Knowing the complete list of bank holidays in October 2025 helps you plan your financial activities, whether it is withdrawing or depositing cash, visiting the bank for transactions, or preparing for payment deadlines. Bank holidays do not apply uniformly across the country; they vary by state in accordance with local traditions and festivals. Therefore, checking the full holiday calendar is essential to avoid last-minute disruptions.

As per the guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks follow three types of holidays: public holidays, national holidays, and region-specific holidays. National holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti are observed in all branches, while regional festivals may only be observed by banks in certain states. Keeping track of these holidays helps save time and avoid unexpected banking delays.

Complete state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2025

Date Day Event States Where Banks Are Closed 1 October 2025 Wednesday Navaratri Ends / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja / Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain) Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram 2 October 2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada 3 October 2025 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok 4 October 2025 Saturday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok, Kolkata, Shimla 6 October 2025 Monday Lakshmi Puja Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar 7 October 2025 Tuesday Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Kochi, Kohima, Shimla 10 October 2025 Friday Karva Chauth Agartala, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Shimla, Vijayawada 18 October 2025 Saturday Kati Bihu Gangtok 20 October 2025 Monday Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada 21 October 2025 Tuesday Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Shimla 22 October 2025 Wednesday Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata 23 October 2025 Thursday Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Pooja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba Ahmedabad, Belapur, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi 27 October 2025 Monday Chath Puja (Evening Puja) Patna 28 October 2025 Tuesday Chath Puja (Morning Puja) Patna 31 October 2025 Friday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday Agartala

Additionally, some states experience consecutive bank holidays due to extended festivals, especially in October, when celebrations like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali take place. This creates longer non-working periods for banks, which customers should keep in mind for timely financial planning. As the nation celebrates these festivals, taking bank holidays into consideration is a practical way to ensure personal and business banking needs continue without disruption.