/October 2025 holidays list: complete state-wise list of bank holidays in India | full details

Make sure to check the full October 2025 bank holiday calendar so you don’t visit the bank on a closed day. With many festivals and regional holidays, planning ahead saves time and avoids last-minute trouble with your banking needs.
Stay ahead with our detailed schedule of bank holidays in India for October 2025! Discover all the key national and regional holidays like Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj, and find out which states have bank closures so you can plan accordingly.
October 2025 is a month rich with important festivals, cultural events, and national celebrations, many of which are observed as bank holidays in various parts of the country. Major festivals like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Valmiki Jayanti, and Dhanteras take place, along with internationally significant days. On these occasions, banks close in different states either for public holidays or regional observances.
Knowing the complete list of bank holidays in October 2025 helps you plan your financial activities, whether it is withdrawing or depositing cash, visiting the bank for transactions, or preparing for payment deadlines. Bank holidays do not apply uniformly across the country; they vary by state in accordance with local traditions and festivals. Therefore, checking the full holiday calendar is essential to avoid last-minute disruptions.
As per the guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks follow three types of holidays: public holidays, national holidays, and region-specific holidays. National holidays such as Gandhi Jayanti are observed in all branches, while regional festivals may only be observed by banks in certain states. Keeping track of these holidays helps save time and avoid unexpected banking delays.
|Date
|Day
|Event
|States Where Banks Are Closed
|1 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Navaratri Ends / Maha Navami / Dussehra / Ayudhapooja / Vijayadasami / Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram
|2 October 2025
|Thursday
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dasara / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra / Durga Puja (Dasain) / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva
|Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|3 October 2025
|Friday
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Gangtok
|4 October 2025
|Saturday
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Gangtok, Kolkata, Shimla
|6 October 2025
|Monday
|Lakshmi Puja
|Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar
|7 October 2025
|Tuesday
|Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima
|Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Kochi, Kohima, Shimla
|10 October 2025
|Friday
|Karva Chauth
|Agartala, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Shimla, Vijayawada
|18 October 2025
|Saturday
|Kati Bihu
|Gangtok
|20 October 2025
|Monday
|Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja
|Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada
|21 October 2025
|Tuesday
|Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja
|Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Shimla
|22 October 2025
|Wednesday
|Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
|Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi, Kolkata
|23 October 2025
|Thursday
|Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Pooja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba
|Ahmedabad, Belapur, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Patna, Ranchi
|27 October 2025
|Monday
|Chath Puja (Evening Puja)
|Patna
|28 October 2025
|Tuesday
|Chath Puja (Morning Puja)
|Patna
|31 October 2025
|Friday
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday
|Agartala
Additionally, some states experience consecutive bank holidays due to extended festivals, especially in October, when celebrations like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali take place. This creates longer non-working periods for banks, which customers should keep in mind for timely financial planning. As the nation celebrates these festivals, taking bank holidays into consideration is a practical way to ensure personal and business banking needs continue without disruption.
These scheduled breaks also honor India’s rich cultural heritage and national pride, connecting communities through shared observances. For residents and visitors alike, consulting the detailed October 2025 bank holiday calendar is essential for navigating banking services smoothly throughout this festive and significant month.