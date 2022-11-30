UAE to honor National Day 2022 with free parking in Dubai and Sharjah, check new metro timings 

The United Arab Emirates is gearing up to celebrate its National Day on December 2 to commemorate the union of all seven emirates into a single nation. Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah are the seven emirates. These seven emirates declared their independence from Britain on December 2, 1971, and they later changed their name to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Marking the occassion, UAE has declared free parking in two of its emirates, Dubai and Sharjah. Additionally there will be other celebrations and activities across UAE some extended for multiple days.

UAE National Day 2022: Dubai free parking

From December 1 to 4, parking in Dubai is free; from December 5, fees will apply. For four days, from Thursday, December 1 through Sunday, December 4, drivers can park their cars for free in public spaces around Dubai, with the exception of multi-level parking terminals. Parking fees will start up again on December 5th. On the occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, the Roads and Transport Authority also disclosed on Tuesday the public transportation service hours.

Dubai Metro

From Wednesday through Saturday (November 30 – December 3), from 5 am to 1 am, Dubai Metro service will operate on both the Red and Green Lines (the following day). On Sunday, December 4, both Lines will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m.

51st UAE National Day: Sharjah free parking

From Thursday, December 1 through Saturday, December 3, most areas of the emirate will provide free public parking, according to the Sharjah Municipality. In honour of the 51st UAE National Day, the gesture was made. Except for the 7-day paid parking zones, which are identified by blue information signs, there will be no charge for public parking. The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee has released the details of their celebration schedule. From November 24 through December 3, activities have been going on in Sharjah's major cities and tourist and cultural hotspots.

Events at various places have been held by Sharjah since November 24 and will continue till December 3. Flag Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Al Hisn Island and Al Kharous in Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Wadi Al Helo and various areas of Kalba, parks and residential areas in Al Bataeh, various areas of Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah will all host celebrations.