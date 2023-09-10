'To endanger our existence': Mossad chief concerned over Russia's advanced weaponry sales to Iran

During an address at the annual conference of the Institute for Counter-Terrorism Policy (ICT) held at Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel, Mossad director David Barnea voiced Israel's apprehensions regarding Russia's potential sale of advanced weaponry to Iran. Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated significantly, particularly due to their differences over Iran's nuclear program.

Barnea said that Iran had planned to supply Russia with both short and long-range missiles, in addition to Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) used in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “They have intentions to sell other weapons that will also be foiled. Our fear is that the Russians will transfer advanced weapons to the Iranians in return, which will certainly endanger our peace and maybe even our existence here,” he added.

During his speech, Barnea also disclosed that Mossad and its allies in the international intelligence community successfully prevented 27 attacks targeting Jews and Israelis abroad last year.

“The squads that were captured, the weapons that were seized together with them, all had clear targets,” he said.

Mossad director added that the attempts occurred “all over the world, in Europe, Africa, the Far East, and South America.”

“All this under the direction and guidance of Iran. We are working even at this moment to follow Iranian squads to prevent them from killing Jews and Israelis around the world,” Barnea continued.

A warning to Iran

Barnea issued a stern warning, saying, “The time has come to exact a price from Iran in a different way. Harming Israelis and Jews in any way, by proxy or Iranian weapons smuggled into Israel, will lead to activity against the Iranians, from the ground operators to the highest ranks, and I mean that. These prices will be exacted in the depths of Iran, even in the heart of Tehran."

Iran's denial and US sanctions

Iran had previously acknowledged sending drones to Russia but claimed they were sent before Russia's February invasion of Ukraine. Moscow, on the other hand, has denied using Iranian drones in the conflict.

In response to concerns over Iranian-Russian military cooperation and the use of Iranian drones in Ukraine, the United States imposed sanctions targeting suppliers of Iranian drones.

The US has also been urging Iran to cease its sale of armed drones to Russia, which are being employed in the ongoing war in Ukraine. United States has growing apprehensions that Tehran supplying missiles to Moscow could potentially strengthen Russia's military capabilities.