Saudi Arabia: Execution rates almost doubles under Mohammed bin Salman's reign, says report

The number of executions in Saudi Arabia has doubled under the de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman's reign. According to a report, the last six years have been the bloodiest period in the kingdom's modern history. Despite the widespread reforms and depiction of personal liberties, the rates of capital punishment are historically high. Activists groups say that the crown prince's political enemies and his no patience for friction have led to a total crackdown.

Furthermore, the new data shows that Prince Mohammed did not keep his promise to stunt the number of executions. There have been more state-sanctioned deaths in the last six years than any other year in recent history.

According to the report, the average number of executions that occurred between 2015 to 2022 was 129. Last year, 90 people received a death sentence for a crime that was non-violent. On March 12, 2022, the Saudi leadership put 81 men to death. Activists believe the execution was a message to the crown prince's opposition, including the tribal groups in Saudi Arabia's eastern provinces.

The European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights and Reprieve, in their report, said, "Saudi Arabia’s application of the death penalty is riddled with discrimination and injustice and the Saudi regime has been lying to the international community about its use."

"The death penalty is routinely used for non-lethal offences and to silence dissidents and protesters, despite promises by the crown prince that executions would only be used for murder. Fair trial violations and torture are endemic in death penalty cases, including torture of child defendants," it added.

Prince Mohammed has taken intolerance to a new level, the report says, as his business and political rivals are now subject to mass detentions and financial shakedowns. There's little room for dissent under his absolute monarchy.

The death penalty has become one of the most visceral tools in the new regime of Saudi Arabia, the report concluded.

(With inputs from agencies)