UAE ministry refutes online claims about Oreo biscuits being non-halal, containing pork, alcohol

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) issued a clarification about social media claims over Oreo biscuits being a non-halal product. Social media posts sparked debate about whether or not Oreo cookies in the UAE are halal. The ministry has attempted to settle the raging rumours.

MoCCAE said in a statement, "It has been circulated recently that Oreo biscuits are not halal, because they contain pork and alcohol. We inform you … that this is incorrect."

The statement said that the ingredients of the biscuits "do not contain any animal origins ingredients such as grease and fat". The statement also mentioned that laboratory tests have confirmed this.

The ministry added, "The ministry confirms that all imported and traded foods are subject to an integrated system of procedures and programmes that ensure the highest food safety standards and conformity with the approved specifications in the country."

Weighing in on the same, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority reportedly said that there is "no substantiated evidence" that can prove that the cookies, manufactured by American company Mondelez International, contain non-halal ingredients.

Halal is an Arabic word which means "permissible" in English. Foods which are not considered halal for Muslims to consume include blood and intoxicants like alcohol.

On its website, Mondelez said in a statement that as Oreos are available worldwide, the company outsources its halal certification "through external agencies".

The statement further added, "Mondelez International is committed to meeting the needs and preferences of our consumers, which can vary from market to market. We consider various factors, including religious food requirements such as kosher or halal, when deciding what to offer consumers in a specific market."

