On the occasion of Israel's 77th Independence Day on 1st May 2025, a remarkable and unique stone pillar capital was put on display at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel.

The stone pillar capital was found in secondary use, upside down, within a Byzantine structure (sixth to seventh centuries CE). It was first discovered in 2020 during the Israel Antiquities Authority excavation at the Motza area just outside Jerusalem.

What is the stone pillar capital?

It is a striking limestone artefact bearing a carving of a seven-branched menorah. This is considered Judaism's sacred symbol, dating back nearly 1800 years. The menorah gives a glimpse into the life of the Jewish communities during the Roman era.

But apart from its historical and religious value, this artefact quickly becomes the flashpoint in the ever-volatile debate over ownership, identity and heritage in the prized city of Jerusalem.

Symbolic weight of the Discovery

“It seems this capital stood atop a column in a magnificent building or on a street, in a late Roman period settlement here (2nd-4th Centuries CE),” said IAA excavation manager Dr Uzi Ad and Anna Eirich.

The seven-branched menorah — once housed in the ancient Jewish Temple in Jerusalem — has long served as a symbol of Jewish resilience and divine wisdom. It is also the central motif on the modern emblem of the State of Israel, which makes its reemergence all the more politically charged.

According to historical accounts, in the first half of the second century, Jerusalem was destroyed following a Jewish uprising against the Romans that became known as the Bar Kochba revolt. No Jews were allowed to live in the surroundings, and it was populated by the descendants of the retired Roman army personnel. So the question becomes relevant: what is a Jewish symbol doing in a Roman settlement?

Heritage, Identity and Power

Archaeological Discovery in a contested hotbed of politics like Jerusalem often carries the weight of power and the narrative of identity.

The recent unveiling of the menorah has reignited a debate, with critics arguing such finds are used to bolster Israeli claims, sidelining Palestinian or Arab heritage. The artefact is displayed in the city of David, a site managed by a controversial right-leaning Elad foundation near Palestinian settlements, which further the narrative that Jews continued to live in the locality.

Jewish people see it as archaeological proof of the historical account, whereas critics argue that archaeology is being used as a political tool. Palestinian officials and heritage groups have frequently criticised Israeli-led excavations for selectively curating evidence to further Jewish claims of East Jerusalem.

Raphael Greenberg, an Israeli archaeologist, has criticised the politicisation of archaeology, stating that it has been "weaponised" and used "as a lever to dispossess Palestinians and enlarge the settler footprint"

The menorah now stands at the intersection of faith, heritage, identity and the region's complex historical narrative.

