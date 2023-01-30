How UAE residency visa holders can apply for re-entry permit after 6 months of absence? Find details here

UAE residency visa update: As per the new re-entry permit launched in the UAE, residency visa holders who stay outside the Emirates for more than six months can return to the country. According to reports by Khaleej Times, such residents though have to specify a reason for the same. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) have allowed people to submit an application outside the UAE.

"The customer can apply for this request after 180 days of staying outside the country. When the application is approved, the applicant must enter the country within 30 days starting from the approval date", the authority states on the service card for the re-entry permit.

At present, the residency of a person with a residency visa is automatically cancelled if its holder has been outside the country for 180 days or more. The only exception to the rule was Golden Visa holders, who can remain abroad for as long as needed without it affecting their residency status.

Here is everything you need to know about applying for the re-entry permit:

Who can apply for the re-entry permit?

Anyone with a valid UAE visa who has stayed outside the country for more than 180 days can apply. Applicants have to ensure that their visa status is active and that their residency has not expired.

How much does the service cost?

The issuance fee for the service is Dh800. Additional fees by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) are Dh150. The total fees amount to a little over Dh950.

Will the amount be refunded in case the application is rejected?

The Dh800 issuance fee will be refunded.

Which reasons are accepted for staying outside the UAE for more than 180 days?

There are no specific reasons mentioned. "A valid reason for staying outside the country during that period should be provided", the ICP says on its website.

How can residents apply for the service?

They can do so either through accredited travel agents, via the ICP website or through service centres. The service is called ‘Issue permit for staying outside UAE over 6 months’ and can be found under ‘smart services’.

How is the re-entry permit delivered to the applicant?

According to the ICP website, the permit will be delivered via email. A travel agent said the permit can also be printed out via the ICP e-channels. The applicant can reenter the country only after getting the approval.

What are the basic requirements for applying for a re-entry permit?