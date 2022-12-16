FIFA World Cup 2022 final: Which are the best places in Dubai to watch the big game?

The FIFA World Cup, a tournament that unites nations from all around the world, is eagerly anticipated every four years. With an Arab team, Morocco, making it to the semifinals and this year is the first time this legendary competition has been conducted in the Arab world, in neighbouring Qatar, the excitement has reached a fever pitch.

Best Fan Zones for football fans

1. BudX FIFA Fan Festival

Join the fun as up to 10,000 fans congregate at the BudX FIFA Fan Festival to celebrate the beautiful game in a cutting-edge, immersive setting. International performers keep the energy high before, during, and after each match on the specially constructed 330 sq. m. screens in the purpose-built venue. Two seating areas, free-to-sit picnic tables, bean bags, and more can be found in the adults-only area, which also offers five-star food from the W Hotel.

2. The ISD Fanzone and Belgian Cafe’s FIFA Fanzone in Crowne Plaza

Or why not visit The ISD Fanzone, a Sports City outdoor facility with room for over 5,000 spectators. The area features several enormous screens, a wide variety of food trucks and F&B establishments, enjoyable events planned by Footlab, and much more. The FIFA Fanzone at Belgian Cafe at the Crowne Plaza, Dubai Festival City, is the ideal location to watch a game. It features all the live action, the best pub food, shisha, and a painting station where fans can get the flag of their favourite team painted on their faces.

3. At Freddy’s at Fortune Hotels

With pool tables and video games offering entertainment before and after the big game, kick back and relax while watching the final on video walls, huge screens, and TVs located throughout the venues. Alternatively, fans may visit McCafferty's Fanzone at Wafi's Amphitheatre in the Pyramid building to watch the championship game while savouring delectable food and beverages and live music.

4. SLS Hotel

Football lovers may watch games in Privilege, the world's tallest overflow pool, at the SLS Hotel for a one-of-a-kind and unforgettable experience, including the final on December 18. Fans may enjoy indoor and outdoor screenings every day at 2 p.m. There are 90 indoor seats and up to 30 chairs in the FIFA play area. Feverish football lovers over 21 can watch the FIFA World Cup at Fairmont The Palm's VZ's, which has 120 seats and a variety of food and drink options to go along with the game. Between 2 PM and 2 AM, the location is open.

Best places for families to enjoy FIFA World Cup 2022 in Dubai

Those looking for a buzzing venue packed with sporting fans – with tons to keep the kids entertained too, should make their way to the Fanzone by McGettigans at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. This large open air site with massive screens alongside food trucks and live music, with entry to Winterfest with games and entertainment for the kids. Other places to visit are City Centre Mirdif or La Mer, City Walk, and The Beach, JBR.

Get the best football experience

1. Coca-Cola fan zone at Global Village

Football fans searching for a distinctive match experience may visit the culturally enriching Coca-Cola fan zone at Global Village or indulge in some of the delectable cuisine at Time Out Market for an encounter that will satisfy both foodies and soccer fans equally. The Dubai Marina will serve as the shimmering background for enormous displays. Spend the day at the beach and pool before watching the game and listening to energetic DJ performances at night. The game will also be aired live at Brass Monkey on Bluewaters Island, where you can also play old-school arcade games and bowl.

2. Cabana, Address Dubai Mall

Visit Cabana, Address Dubai Mall to unwind by the tranquil pool and watch the FIFA final in real time. Enjoy some Mediterranean cuisine and drink while watching the game. A minimum purchase of AED 200 per person is required, and doors open at 12.

Best Place for a VIP Football Experience

1. City Walk stadium lounge

Visit the City Walk stadium lounge for a VIP viewing experience. There, you can enjoy one of the largest indoor screens in town, a special VIP lounge, a tasty cuisine, and entertaining activities that will keep the whole family entertained in a lively stadium-like setting. But remember that the inside area is reserved for people above the age of 18.

2. DIFC’s The Football Park