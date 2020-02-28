IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' (MI) squad, schedule and players to watch out for!

File photo of Mumbai Indians team. Photograph:( AFP )
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians' squad, Full schedule - Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to defending their title. After winning the previous edition of IPL, they now have lifted the coveted trophy four times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019). Most by any team.
Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare
Coach: Mahela Jayawardene
Players to watch out: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah
March 29
08:00 PM
Match 1, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
April 1
08:00 PM
Match 4, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
April 5
04:00 PM
Match 8, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 8
08:00 PM
Match 12, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
April 12
08:00 PM
Match 17, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
April 15
08:00 PM
Match 20, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
April 20
08:00 PM
Match 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
April 24
08:00 PM
Match 30, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
April 28
08:00 PM
Match 35, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
May 1
08:00 PM
Match 38, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
May 6
08:00 PM
Match 44, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
May 9
08:00 PM
Match 47, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 11
08:00 PM
Match 50, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
May 17
08:00 PM
Match 56, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians