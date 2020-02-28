IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) squad, schedule and players to watch out for!

KXIP Photograph:( Twitter )
Kings XI Punjab will be eyeing a top-four finish. The Punjab based team has not won a single IPL trophy. In-form Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul will be leading the side.
Kings XI Punjab will be eyeing a top-four finish. The Punjab based team has not won a single IPL trophy. In-form Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul will be leading the side.
Squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel (uncapped), Jagadeesha Suchith, Murugan Ashwin, Tajinder Dhillon (uncapped).
Coach: Anil Kumble
Players to watch out for: KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan
Also read: IPL 2020 schedule: Date, time and venue of all the matches
March 30
08:00 PM
Match 2, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab
April 4
08:00 PM
Match 7, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 8
08:00 PM
Match 12, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
April 11
08:00 PM
Match 15, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab
April 14
08:00 PM
Match 19, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 17
08:00 PM
Match 22, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings
April 20
08:00 PM
Match 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab
April 23
08:00 PM
Match 29, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab
April 26
04:00 PM
Match 32, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 29
08:00 PM
Match 36, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab
May 3
04:00 PM
Match 40, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab
May 8
08:00 PM
Match 46, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals
May 12
08:00 PM
Match 51, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
May 16
08:00 PM
Match 55, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals