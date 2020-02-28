IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) squad, schedule and players to watch out for!

Kings XI Punjab will be eyeing a top-four finish. The Punjab based team has not won a single IPL trophy. In-form Indian wicketkeeper KL Rahul will be leading the side.

Squad: KL Rahul (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Chris Gayle, Ravi Bishnoi, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel (uncapped), Jagadeesha Suchith, Murugan Ashwin, Tajinder Dhillon (uncapped).

Coach: Anil Kumble

Players to watch out for: KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Khan

Also read: IPL 2020 schedule: Date, time and venue of all the matches

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Full Schedule -

March 30

08:00 PM

Match 2, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

April 4

08:00 PM

Match 7, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 8

08:00 PM

Match 12, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

April 11

08:00 PM

Match 15, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

April 14

08:00 PM

Match 19, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 17

08:00 PM

Match 22, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

April 20

08:00 PM

Match 26, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

April 23

08:00 PM

Match 29, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

April 26

04:00 PM

Match 32, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 29

08:00 PM

Match 36, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

May 3

04:00 PM

Match 40, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

May 8

08:00 PM

Match 46, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

May 12

08:00 PM

Match 51, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

May 16

08:00 PM

Match 55, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals