IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' (DC) squad, schedule and players to watch out for!

Delhi celebrates taking a wicket. Photograph:( PTI )
Here are the full schedule and squad of Delhi Capitals. Check out the fixtures and mark your calenders!
Delhi Capitals is a young team, led by Shreyas Iyer, founded in 2008 as the Delhi Daredevils. The team has failed to lift an IPL trophy till now.
Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.
Coach: Ricky Ponting
Players to watch out: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant
March 30
08:00 PM
Match 2, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab
April 3
08:00 PM
Match 6, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
April 5
08:00 PM
Match 9, Guwahati,
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
April 10
08:00 PM
Match 14, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 13
08:00 PM
Match 18, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
April 19
04:00 PM
Match 24, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
April 22
08:00 PM
Match 28, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals
April 26
08:00 PM
Match 33, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
May 1
08:00 PM
Match 38, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
May 3
08:00 PM
Match 41, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 6
08:00 PM
Match 44, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
May 10
04:00 PM
Match 48, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
May 13
08:00 PM
Match 52, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
May 16
08:00 PM
Match 55, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh
Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals