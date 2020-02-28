IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' (DC) squad, schedule and players to watch out for!

Delhi Capitals is a young team, led by Shreyas Iyer, founded in 2008 as the Delhi Daredevils. The team has failed to lift an IPL trophy till now.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.

Coach: Ricky Ponting

Players to watch out: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant

March 30

08:00 PM

Match 2, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

April 3

08:00 PM

Match 6, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

April 5

08:00 PM

Match 9, Guwahati,

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

April 10

08:00 PM

Match 14, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 13

08:00 PM

Match 18, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

April 19

04:00 PM

Match 24, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

April 22

08:00 PM

Match 28, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals

April 26

08:00 PM

Match 33, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

May 1

08:00 PM

Match 38, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

May 3

08:00 PM

Match 41, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 6

08:00 PM

Match 44, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

May 10

04:00 PM

Match 48, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

May 13

08:00 PM

Match 52, Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

May 16

08:00 PM

Match 55, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals