Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Nowpora-Kharpora Trubji area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. The encounter started earlier today and so far bodies of two terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site.

''1 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation going on. Further details shall follow,'' said Jammu and Kashmir police.

The identification of the terrorists is yet to be done. Security forces believe there could be more terrorists hiding in the area. A joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF and Army was started after a tip-off was recovered about the presence of terrorists in the area. During the search operation, terrorists fired upon security forces resulting in a gun battle.

There have been over seventy encounters in the Kashmir Valley this year resulting in the death of 120 terrorists.

Among the 120 terrorists killed, thirty-three were foreigners mostly Pakistanis. Sixteen security personnel and nineteen civilians too had lost their lives in various terror-related incidents.

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 46 active terrorists and 192 over the ground workers were also arrested this year in the Kashmir Valley.

