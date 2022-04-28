Picture of kebab seller in Kashmir wins international award

A picture taken of a kebab seller in Srinagar's Khayam area has won an international food photo contest. Debdatta Chakraborty was awarded the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022.

Chakraborty said that he took the picture in the busy food street of Khayam chowk in Srinagar while the kebab sellers were just setting it up.

Due to the wind in the area, the smoke had filled the whole street with the aroma of kebabs. The picture was titled "Kebabiyana" in which the seller is seen in a cloud of smoke while roasting the seekh kebabs.

Chakraborty while speaking to WION said that the photo was taken on Valentine's Day, 14th February 2021. He laughed while revealing the date of the picture.

''It was a very cold evening in the month of February, I went to the food street of Khayam to take some pictures as I have always been interested in taking pictures of food. I think food connects us all. When I entered the area, there was a cold breeze and the kebab sellers had just started making the kebab's and the whole area was filled with smoke and aroma of kebabs. After taking the picture, I did show it to the kebab seller and he was quite happy with it,'' said Debdatta Chakraborty.

Chakraborty is based in Kolkata and has been interested in photography since his childhood. He says his father loved photography and that's how he got interested in it as well.

He had submitted the entry for the award in December 2021 and while sharing the award details on his Instagram handle, he said "can't believe it".