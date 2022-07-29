Google blocks Krafton's game after Indian government's order

Google ordered a game from South Korean developer Krafton to be removed from its play store after the Indian government raised objections.

The popular game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) which has millions of users in India was blocked hours after the announcement.

Also Read: Indian government to ban more Chinese apps

Earlier, the Indian government had ordered Krafton's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) to be blocked. China's Tencent held the publishing rights in India which was also banned after tensions rose between India and China over Galwan in 2020. The Indian government had banned over hundred Chinese apps two years ago.

Watch: Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden's new order

The order led Krafton shares to dip nine per cent on Friday. Reports say BGMI is working with Indian authorities to understand the Indian government's reservations over the battle royale game while seeking "specific information" on the issue.

Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple both took down the Krafton game on Thursday evening and it is no longer available for download. BGMI was reportedly relaunched last year.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE