Indian government to ban more Chinese apps

The Indian government has reportedly issued orders to ban 54 Chinese apps citing privacy and national security concerns.

Reports claim India's IT department has said the apps were transferring data to foreign countries including China and has reportedly directed Google Playstore to block it.

The apps include Alibaba Workbench, AliSuppliers, CamCard, WeDate and TrulyChinese. India had banned hundreds of Chinese apps two years ago including Snack Video, Ali Express, ByteDance-owned TikTok, UC Browser and Tencent’s WeChat.

Officials say several apps are available through APK files with the government monitoring them.

The other apps include Beauty Camera, Sweet Selfie HD, Music Player, Volume Booster, Music Plus, Volume Booster, Video Players Media.

Other Chinese apps Viva Video Editor, Nice Video Baidu, AppLock and Astracraft have also been banned.

(With inputs from Agencies)