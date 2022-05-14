'Worsen the crisis': G7 condemns India's decision to ban wheat export

After India banned wheat exports, G7 nations condemned India's decision as German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said it "would worsen the crisis"

Indian officials had said earlier the wheat ban was implemented due to unregulated exports which had led to increase in prices.

Wheat exports have plunged amid the Ukraine war as Kyiv being a principal wheat producer was no longer able to keep up its production.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told President Vladimir Putin that Russia was responsible for the disruption in the global food supply. Scholz added that Russia "bears a particular responsibility" for food shortage.

Meanwhile, German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir while commenting on India's decision to ban wheat export, said: "If everyone starts to impose export restrictions or to close markets, that would worsen the crisis."

"We call on India to assume its responsibility as a G20 member," Ozdemir added.

The minister added the issue will be addressed during the G7 summit in Germany next month when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit.

"The ban in exports affects countries like Bangladesh and Nepal, which urgently need it. We also recommend that a concrete decision be taken on this issue at the G7 meeting of heads of state and government to which India will be invited," Ozdemir said.

The Indian government had however said that it will allow exports to countries that request supplies to meet their "food security needs" as reports claim wheat prices in India have risen to record high in some markets. Rising fuel, labour and transportation costs have further boosted wheat prices in India.

India had exported 7 million tonnes of wheat in the fiscal year ending March which was over 250 per cent from the previous year. Last month, the country exported 1.4 million tonnes of wheat.

