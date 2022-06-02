ExpressVPN to remove servers in India

ExpressVPN said it is removing Indian-based Virtual Private Network (VPN) servers after the Indian government directed all VPN providers to store user information for at least five years and share it with authorities whenever required.

The company said the "virtual India servers will instead be physically located in Singapore and the UK."

Also Read: FBI probes fake emails sent from internal server over possible cyber-attack

"Under India’s new VPN rule, which is set to come into effect on June 27, 2022, companies will be required to store users' real names, IP addresses assigned to them, usage patterns, and other identifying data," the company informed in a blogpost.

The company informed it has been operating “India (via UK)” server location for several years. Virtual locations are used, where necessary, to provide faster, more reliable connections, it said.

Watch: PUBG Mobile India in trouble for sharing data with Chinese servers

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) had asked VPN service providers to store information including IP addresses, email IDs of customers and other data for five years and to inform cybersecurity incidents to Cert-In within six hours.

India's minister of state for electronics and information technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar had directed VPN companies to "maintain logs".

"If you are a VPN that wants to hide and be anonymous about those who use VPNs to do business in India and do not want to go by these rules, then frankly pull out of India. That is the only opportunity you have,” India's minister had said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.