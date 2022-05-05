Exclusive | Iceland to help India when it comes to climate solutions, says PM Katrin Jakobsdottir

Iceland prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said that they are willing to help India in any way when it comes to dealing with the climate crisis. In an exclusive interview with Sidhant Sibal of WION, Jakobsdottir spoke about the bilateral ties between the countries and expressed hope for a prolonged partnership between India and Iceland when it comes to tackling climate crisis.

It (the conversation) was very good. We were talking about our bilateral relations and the possibilities to deepen those relations. Not least when it comes to climate, what we can do together, for example, in the areas of geothermal energy, carbon binding and more areas to achieve more results in dealing with the climate crisis,” Jakobsdottir said in the interview.

“We are very happy to be able to share knowledge and innovation with India. There has been some collaboration between Icelandic and Indian companies. I think we should do more in that field and we can do more in the sector of carbon binding where Iceland is doing some innovations.”

“India has an ambitious goal to achieve net zero emissions in carbon neutrality and I think that when it comes to climate, all nations should work together in order to achieve results,” she added.

Jakobsdottir met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the second Indo-Nordic summit in Copenhagen as the two countries celebrated 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

When asked about India’s stance about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jakobsdottir said that Modi has made his stance clear about the matter and India want peace in the region.

“It has shocked Europe and Iceland has condemned the invasion. It is brutal and terrible to see a sovereign country being invaded by another. We talked about the importance to achieve a peaceful solution. Not many people are optimistic right now, but it has really changed everything.”

“Everybody should do their bit really to find some solution and Mr Modi was clear about India’s vision that there needs to be peace in the area,” she concluded.

