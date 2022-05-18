Despite government assurances, Kashmiri Pandits continue protests

Despite the government's efforts to pacify the Kashmiri Pandit community living in the Kashmir Valley, the protest by the community members still continues across various districts.

While the government assured the Kashmiri Pandit community that all job and security related issues will be resolved in a week's time, the community demands transfer from the Kashmir region as early as possible, saying that they can't risk their life for jobs.

Also read | One dead, three injured in grenade attack on wine shop in Baramulla

Jyoti, a Kashmiri Pandit school teacher has been sitting on protests every day since the killing of Rahul Bhat. She urged the government to save their lives and transfer all Kashmiri Pandits working in the Valley.

Jyoti also said that her Muslim colleagues have been helpful and always stood by her despite that she is scared for her life. While talking to Wion, Jyoti cried saying “our lives need to be saved.”

Also watch | South Asia Diary: Kashmir logs record tourist season

'My heart is broken, and we have returned to the valley only after assurance by the Government. We did not come here to die. I along with my family are afraid and clueless about what to do ahead. Our parents have struggled to send us to educational institutions and make us independent, but they didn't send us here to die. They want the children to be happy and not get their dead bodies. '' said Jyoti, a school teacher.

Also read | Police assure protesting Kashmiri Pandits of enhanced security

The government on the other hand has assured the Pandit community that steps would be taken to resolve their problems within a week.

"All the service-related issues of the Kashmiri Pandit community, like posting in remote areas, or couples posted at two different areas, providing them accommodation or promotions will be solved as soon as possible. We have already started working on it,'' said divisional commissioner Kashmir P K Pole.

The Kashmiri Pandit community on the other hand have told the government that if they are not shifted outside the Kashmir region, they will resign from their jobs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE