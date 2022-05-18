Police assure protesting Kashmiri Pandits of enhanced security

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Valley along with the Inspector General of Police visited protesting Kashmiri Pandits at Badgam and Anantnag on Tuesday. IG Vijay Kumar asked Kashmiri Pandits not to leave Kashmir Valley as that was the plan of terrorists and their handlers across the border.

The police promised to work on shortcomings in the security grid in the valley. Divisional Commissioner said that within a week's time, all service-related issues will be solved.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that plan of the enemy from across the border needs to be foiled.

"You don't have to be scared. The agenda of terrorists and Pakistan is to create fear. We all have to fight it together. Not only the police but we all. We respect the sacrifices you have made. Please don't make statements that will make our enemy stronger. I am giving you assurance that we will work on security grid, and we will finish terrorism," said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole also met the protesting members of the Kashmiri Pandit community. He assured the community that all issues will be addressed by the government within a week's time. Community members who have been provided jobs under the PM package have been protesting after the death of Rahul Bhat.

"I assure you that your issues related to jobs, place of postings, districts of postings, promotions etc will be resolved within a week. The civilian killings are to create fear among the minorities, and I can tell you that the security environment in Kashmir is not what it was 10 years ago. There has been a lot of improvement," said Divisional Commissioner PK Pole.

The Administration and Police assured that the community will get total support.