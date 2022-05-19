Baramulla wine shop attack: 4 terrorists and one terror associate of LeT arrested

In India, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four terrorists and one terror associate in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Police claimed these terrorists were involved in the recent attack on a wine shop in Baramulla town.

In the wine shop attack, one person died while three others were injured when a grenade was hurled towards the shop on the evening of May 17. Police claimed to have cracked the case and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Baramulla Police cracked the case of a recent terror attack on a wine shop. 4 terrorists & 1 associate of LeT arrested. 5 pistols,23 grenades & explosives recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla.Investigation on: IGP Kashmir



"Baramulla Police cracked the case of the recent terror attack on wine shop. 04 terrorists & 1 associate of the LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosives were recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on," said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

All the arrested belong to the Lashkar terror outfit. Police had earlier released a CCTV clip of the incident.

