At UNSC, India abstains from sanctions being extended to South Sudan

India has abstained from a United Nations Security Council(UNSC) resolution that has extended sanctions against South Sudan.

The resolution was taken up last week by the Security Council and was drafted by the US.

India's deputy permanent representative to United Nations ambassador R Ravindra said, "the resolution that was voted upon falls short of expectations and continues to maintain the sanctions measures without giving due consideration to the positive strides made by South Sudan."

While ten nations supported the sanctions, five countries abstained. The countries who abstained were - China, India, Russia, Gabon and Kenya.

The sanctions include travel ban, assets freeze and arms embargo. The Indian diplomat explained "we strongly believe that South Sudan at this critical phase needs more constructive engagement and encouragement to move confidently in its pursuit of peace, stability, and development" and that the international community "needs to make all efforts to address the concerns repeatedly raised by South Sudan regarding the sanction measures"

The UNSC resolution extends the sanctions till May 31 next year.

According to African media reports, South Sudan has thanked the countries who have abstained during the voting.

Ambassador R Ravindra mentioned the "close and historic ties" New Delhi has with South Sudan and is "cognizant of the enormous challenges South Sudan is confronted with in its path towards peace and stability."

India has one of the largest Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) to the UN Mission in South Sudan with a peacekeeping contingent of around 2400 troops. He highlighted,"South Sudan is a young member state of the United Nations, which is emerging from ravages of civil war and faced with a multitude of challenges, political, security, and developmental. These are typical to any new independent nation, irrespective of the time, or place, in the globe."

South Sudan gained its independence in 2011. Lauding the efforts made by the country, ambassador R Ravindra said, "the security situation in the country is more stable, with less violence than before. There has been more inclusive political dialogue among all stakeholders" and the "constructive engagement of the international community, UN, AU and IGAD, with South Sudan has contributed to the situation."

Meanwhile, India supported sanctions against North Korea last week after the reclusive state tested more ballistic missiles. But the sanctions, led by the US could not be passed as Russia and China vetoed them. The sanctions divided the 15-member council into 13 in favour with two vetoes.