Srinagar

It is for the first time in the history of Independent India that Kashmir Valley would be connected to the rest of the country via rail link. The Srinagar-New Delhi rail link has been in the making for the last 20 years and finally, the time has come for Srinagar to be connected to New Delhi via rail.

According to government sources, the Vande Bharat train service from New Delhi to Srinagar will be inaugurated on January 26, 2025.

Kashmiri people have been waiting for decades for the Srinagar-New Delhi rail link. Since the announcement of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav saying a historic milestone has been achieved by completing the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link, there has been cheer among every community in the Valley, from businessmen to students, and from tourists to non-local workers.

The tourist stakeholders have been the happiest with the news of the rail link between Srinagar-New Delhi as Kashmir Valley is a tourist destination, and the maximum impact of having a rail link will be on this industry.

Kashmir Valley is waiting for a tourist boom after the start of the service, as it would be a cheap and easy mode of transport while coming to the Valley.

''This is a welcome step and a historic development; it was our long-pending demand that we should get train connectivity from all metro cities. Budget tourism wasn't possible, and those tourists were not able to come here. It's a dream of everyone to come to Kashmir once in their life. It's a great step and will boost tourism and many other sectors. We are very hopeful that it will help the tourism sector. The train won't only have one season but also all other seasons, including winter, summer, spring, and autumn. Our national highway is beautiful, and people love to take the route, and with the train coming, it will be one of the best journeys of their lives to take, '' said Manzoor Pakhtoon, the president of Houseboat Association.

The business community of the Kashmir Valley and outside has also welcomed this step.

Most business people believe that it will be one of the biggest game changers in the history of Jammu and Kashmir and will take business and tourism to new peaks.

''With the start of the Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to Srinagar, there will be a boom of tourism here and more and more crowds will come, and this place is a heaven. When the train service starts, we will get more and more people here, and we will be able to give more service, and since the budget will come down with the train, more people will choose to come here. And it's a very peaceful place,'' said Irshad Kapadia from Gujarat.

The 800 km long railway track from Srinagar to New Delhi would be covered within 13 hours of travel time. The railway track that runs on the most difficult terrain of the Himalayas will have more bridges and tunnels than any other railway track in the whole of India. The track will have around 931 bridges and 38 tunnels. It also includes the longest train tunnel, the Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel, measuring 11.21 km, and also the world's highest bridge over the Chenab River, with a height of 359 metres, making it higher than the Eiffel Tower of Paris.

The tourists coming to Kashmir Valley have welcomed the step and said that having a train service to Srinagar would mean affordable travel for the middle class.

''I think it will be great, and having another option to come to this place is going to be better for tourism. Getting more people and not everyone wants to come in a plane and not everyone would be able to come in a bus, so adding a third option is good for the area and tourism,'' said Snape, a tourist.

Security remains one of the major concerns for the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir for the rail service. Most of the security arrangements have already been put in place on the track with two wings of security, Railway Police Security (RPF) and General Railway Police (GRP), are fully dedicated to the security of railway stations and tracks. There will be CCTV connectivity at every station, every tunnel, and every bridge.

These will be controlled round the clock by railway and security officials in several sub-control rooms.