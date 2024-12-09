Srinagar, India

The higher reaches and tourist spots of Kashmir Valley received a fresh spell of snowfall, spreading a lot of cheer among the visiting tourists. The plains continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions. Tourist places like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Doodhpathri, and the higher reaches of North Kashmir received fresh spells of snowfall.

Advertisment

Due to the fresh snowfall in the region, the road that connects Ladakh to Jammu and Kashmir has been closed to traffic due to the accumulation of snow. The Mughal Road and Sinthan Road have also been closed for vehicular movement by the traffic department of Jammu and Kashmir Police due to the fresh spell of snowfall. Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the roads for traffic at all the places. But the tourists visiting the valley are enjoying the fresh snowfall.

''I had come to Kashmir Valley only to witness snow, and I feel lucky that I got to see the snowfall in Gulmarg. It's nothing less than a winter wonderland. I am waiting for more snow as I am staying for a few more days, '' said Aakash Arora, a tourist.

Also read: Sri Lankan Navy apprehends eight Indian fishermen, captures two boats

Advertisment

The whole of Kashmir and the Ladakh region have been continuously reeling under extreme cold waves, and the temperatures across the division are below freezing point. Srinagar City recorded the temperatures at minus 3.3 degrees.

South Kashmir remains one of the coldest areas in the Kashmir division. The Larnoo area in South Kashmir recorded the second lowest temperature in Kashmir Valley at minus 7.9 degrees. The tourist resort Pahalgam recorded the minimum temperature at minus 6.8 degrees while the Shopian district was at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius. The World-Famous Ski resort in North Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded the minimum temperature at minus 9 degrees, becoming the coldest in the Kashmir Division.

The tourist resort Sonamarg also recorded the season's minimum at minus 7 degrees. Pulwama recorded the minimum temperature at minus 6.7 degrees. Bandipora was at minus 4.1, and Baramulla was at minus 4.2 degrees.

Advertisment

The temperature recorded at Nyoma Village in Ladakh dropped to below minus 12.7 degrees. While Leh town recorded the season's lowest at minus 12.8 degrees. The Zojila, which connects the Ladakh region to Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature at minus 20 degrees.

The MeT Department of Kashmir Valley has predicted that the La Nina effect will have an impact with the wind circulation patterns leading to more rain and snow. The MeT department has predicted that the winter period will prolong and will be very harsh in terms of temperature as well as rains and snow. As we head towards the 'Chillai Kalan', which is the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21, the La Nina effect will multiply the impact of cold and precipitation in the valley.

The Met Department has predicted generally dry weather from December 9th to December 11th. There are chances of snow from 12th December to 13th December. The weather will again be dry from December 13 to December 18th, which means a further dip in the temperature.