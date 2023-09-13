Zelensky's adviser courts controversy, says China and India have ‘weak intellectual potential’

Ukrainian politician and adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podolyak, in a recent interview, made some bizarre remarks about the 'intellectual abilities' of India and China, sparking widespread criticism.

Podolyak, in an article published by Sputnik, was quoted as saying that India and China put on display their "weak intellectual potential" and also "fail to analyse the consequences of their actions".

"What's wrong with India, China, and so forth? The problem is that they are not analyzing the consequences of their steps, these countries have weak intellectual potential, unfortunately," Sputnik quoted Podolyak.

Further, in a purported comment directed at India's scientific acumen, Podolyak acknowledged that India has indeed invested to elevate its status in the world of science. But that, according to him, has not given the first country to land on the lunar south pole, the so-called sense of comprehension about 'what the modern world is'.

“Yes, they invest in science. Yes, India has launched a lunar rover presently and is now trekking on the surface of the Moon, but that does not indicate that this country fully comprehends what the modern world is about,” he further stated.

He made these remarks in response to India and China's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. India has refrained from voting on the UN resolutions concerning Moscow's aggression, but, has strongly denounced the Russian invasion and has also extended humanitarian aid to Ukraine while calling for peace talks.

On the other hand, China has refused to join hands with the Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia.

‘G20 joint declaration was nothing to be proud of’

After the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was adopted with the consensus of G20 member nations, Ukraine said G20 has 'nothing to be proud of'.

Nikolenko wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "G20 adopted a final declaration. We are grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. However, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, G20 has nothing to be proud of."

In his post on the social media platform X, Nikolenko posted a picture of the declaration in which he scrapped out a few parts of the statement with red and replaced them with wordings Kyiv claims are more suitable to be included in the text.

The caption to the picture added, "This is how the main elements of the text could look to be closer to reality."

Previously, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry received severe backlash after posting a controversial image of the Hindu Goddess Kali.

The image depicting Goddess Kali morphed over a blast fume outraged netizens in India who called out the officials for the 'offensive' social media post.

(With inputs from agencies)

