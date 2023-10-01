Yudh Abhyas: Indian, US armies collaborate in joint tactical exercise held in Alaska

The Indian and US Armies conducted a collaborative tactical exercise in Alaska as part of the ongoing Exercise Yudh Abhyas. Indian Army officials reported that the two armies engaged in field training drills in Alaska, with Indian army contingents arriving in the region recently.

This exercise aims to facilitate the exchange of best practices, enhance interoperability, and strengthen the ties between the Indian and US Armies. It is scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, US, reported ANI.

"#IndianArmy contingents participating in the Joint Military Exercise #YudhAbhyas with #USArmy and 'ADMM plus EWG' with #ASEAN Nations departed from #NewDelhi," Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army wrote on X.

"Before departure, Director General #Infantry interacted with the contingents and encouraged the contingents to display the highest standards of training & imbibe the best practices of the participating nations," the tweet stated.

What does the exercise signify?

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 350 personnel, will participate in this edition of the exercise, with the lead battalion from the Indian side affiliated with the MARATHA Light Infantry Regiment. On the US side, the 1-24 Infantry Battalion of the 1st Brigade Combat Team will take part. Both sides will engage in a series of tactical drills to improve their interoperability in UN peacekeeping operations. Additionally, personnel from both sides will hold detailed discussions to share their experiences and best practices.

"Indian Army contingent will be participating in 19th Edition of joint military Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, USA. The Exercise will entail exchanging best practices and enhancing interoperability to mutually learn from each other & strengthen the bond between the two Armies," the official handle of the Indian Army posted on X.

The overarching theme of the Exercise revolves around the 'Employment of an Integrated Battle Group in Mountain/Extreme Climatic Conditions,' aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate. According to a statement by the Defence Ministry, the Field Training Exercise will involve the validation of Integrated Battle Groups at the Brigade level against hostile forces, the validation of Integrated Surveillance Grid at the Brigade/Battalion level, the use of Heliborne/Airborne elements and Force Multipliers, and the validation of logistics and casualty management during operations, evacuation, combat medical aid, and other relevant aspects specific to High Altitude Areas and Extreme Climatic Conditions.

