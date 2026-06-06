/Youth for Viksit Bharat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hail youth power

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday (June 6) and addressed the Youth for Viksit Bharat: MY Bharat Youth Convention at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in the national capital.

Over 6,000 young participants from across the country, representing diverse backgrounds including students, young professionals, young women, entrepreneurs, content creators, innovators, emerging leaders and achievers took part in the convention.

The huge gathering and enthusiasm among the crowd was a testimony of the transformative role of youth in nation-building and India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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Speaking at the event Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hailed the determination, and hard work of India's youth.

"India’s youth are poised to lead the nation to greater heights through their talent, determination, and hard work," said CM Rekha Gupta.

She observed that excellence in any field is built on perseverance, discipline, and dedication, and commended the accomplishments of young Indians across sports, entrepreneurship, content creation, the arts, and public service.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, also highlighted the importance of youth in nation building.

"The youth are our strength, our pride, our resolve and our future. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, unprecedented opportunities have been created for young Indians to innovate, excel and contribute to nation-building. Whether in startups, sports, public service, entrepreneurship or creative fields, young Indians are demonstrating their talent and enhancing the country's global standing," said Mandaviya.