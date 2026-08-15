/'Youth central to India's journey towards development': PM Modi on 80th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the eve of the 80th Independence Day 2026, said that the youth play a pivotal role in the journey towards a developed India. "Moreover, the youth are the primary beneficiaries of a developed India; therefore, we must advance by aligning the goal of a developed India with the aspirations of our young people," he said, adding that prioritising the youth is paramount as the country moves forward.



He noted that significant strides have been made in this direction over the past 10-12 years. Under the 'Startup India' initiative, over 250,000 startups have been registered across the country. "Our youth are not only working for themselves but are also creating employment opportunities for many others," he added.

Also read: LG Sinha hoists national flag at Lok Bhavan on 80th Independence Day

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PM Modi announces free online coaching for competitive exams

PM Modi also announced free online coaching for competitive exams, noting that competition surrounding coaching classes has become a huge burden for middle-class families. The PM added that currently every parent feels that they are somehow falling behind or do not belong to a respectable family if they do not send their child to a coaching centre.



He also said, "Keeping the concerns of poor and middle-class families in mind, we want to help save them the thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching. Our young people should be able to stay close to their families, receive their care, and avoid placing an additional financial burden on them. Therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth. We have digital public infrastructure, and we have highly talented teachers and educators. By bringing these resources together, we will provide free coaching to the country’s young people and build an entire network for this purpose." The Prime Minister further said that the government will also give AI training to 1 crore youth.