/LG Sinha hoists national flag at Lok Bhavan on 80th Independence Day

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today hoisted the National Flag at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of the nation’s 80th Independence Day. A ceremonial contingent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police presented the National Salute.

Paying rich tributes to the freedom fighters who made the supreme sacrifice for the country’s independence, the Lieutenant Governor recalled the long and arduous struggle that culminated in India’s freedom. He also paid homage to civilians who lost their lives in natural calamities during the year.

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“On this historic day, I join all citizens in paying heartfelt tributes to our founding fathers and the valiant sons and daughters of Mother India who sacrificed their lives for the country’s freedom. Let us strive to realize their cherished dreams of building a peaceful, prosperous Jammu Kashmir and a great nation,” Sinha said.

He said the truest tribute to the martyrs and freedom fighters would be a collective resolve to work with integrity, uphold democratic values and safeguard the hard-earned freedom of the country.

The Lieutenant Governor expressed confidence in India’s potential to emerge as a global leader, while stressing the need for citizens to work together to build an inclusive society that places public interest at the forefront and extends compassion and support to the underprivileged.

“Let us strive for balanced growth and the economic empowerment of women to build a more humane and compassionate society. We must prioritize empowering women and youth, generating jobs and ensuring environmental sustainability,” he said.

Highlighting the administration’s focus on sustainable development, Sinha said ongoing initiatives to revitalise heritage sites, restore ancient monuments and undertake large-scale afforestation drives reflected the Union Territory’s commitment to preserving its cultural and natural heritage.

He also called for active participation by every citizen in realising the vision of a self-reliant Jammu Kashmir and Viksit Bharat by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, he urged citizens to dedicate themselves to nation-building.