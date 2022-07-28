'You work for Lok Sabha TV': This girl's conversation with PM Modi is winning hearts - see pics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with a five-year-old girl is winning the internet. PM Modi recently met the daughter of Anil Firojiya, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP.

During the second week of the ongoing Monsoon session in the Indian Parliament, a small kid grabbed attention for her interesting conversation with the Indian PM Modi.

The cute moment happened on Wednesday (July 27) when Anil Firojiya brought his family to meet PM Modi in Parliament. Firojiya is a BJP MP from Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India.

ALSO READ | 'Rashtrapatni' remark: BJP leader Smriti Irani demands apology from Congress

During the meeting, PM Modi met Anil Firojiya's five-year-old daughter, Ahana Firojiya, who looked delighted in the pictures that went viral on social media.

PM Modi asked the child, "Do you know what I am?"

Ahana replied: "Yes, you are Modi ji. You come on TV everyday."

She also said: "Lok Sabha TV mein naukri karte ho (And you work for Lok Sabha TV)."

ALSO READ | Who is Arpita Mukherjee, ex-actress from whom Indian sleuths recovered millions in cash?

Those who were present in the room reportedly burst into laughter and PM Modi also gave chocolates to Aahana before she left.

Anil Firojiya later tweeted: "The most popular leader of the world, the most successful Prime Minister of the country, the most respected Narendra Modi had the privilege of meeting the family today."

Sharing some pictures of Aahana with Modi, Anil further wrote, "Today both my daughters, younger girl Ahana and elder girl Priyanshi are very happy and overwhelmed to meet the respected Prime Minister directly and get his affection."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.