'Rashtrapatni' remark: BJP leader Smriti Irani demands apology from Congress

Barely three days after Droupadi Murmu took oath as India’s 15th President, the tribal leader has found herself amid a controversy surrounding her constitutional designation. Reportedly, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of India's opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), made a speech where he allegedly misgendered Murmu’s designation.

The INC leader allegedly called Murmu a ‘Rashtrapatni’, inviting the wrath of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is pertinent to note that a President is called ‘Rashtrapati’ in Hindi which is a gender-neutral term. Anyone taking the office, whether a man, woman or any other person is referred to as the same.

The Constitution makes no difference in the gender of the occupant of the position either. However, Choudhary allegedly changed the last part of the word ‘pati’ meaning husband, to ‘patni’, meaning wife.

Ruling party corners Chowdhury and INC

As soon as the lower house of the parliament met on Thursday (July 28), senior BJP leader Smriti Irani raised the issue and cornered INC.

“A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by the Congress,” she told the reporters.

Irani further claimed that it was INC President Sonia Gandhi who sanctioned Chowdhury’s remark and that both should issue an apology for disrespecting the entire tribal community, women, the poor and the downtrodden.

“Sonia Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of a woman at the highest constitutional office in the country,” said Irani.

Irani was backed up by her colleague and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who stated, “I demand an apology from the President of Congress party who herself is a woman but has allowed her leader to speak like that. Sonia Gandhi should come before the nation and apologise for insulting the President.”

Chowdhury issues a clarification

Soon, a clamour ensued and the house was adjourned for a brief period. After the controversy snowballed, Chowdhury took to Twitter to issue a clarification.

The INC leader tweeted a video where he could be heard saying, “Whoever is the President of India, be it Brahmin, or Adivasi, the President is the President for us. Our respect is for the post.”

He further added, “Yesterday when we were protesting at Vijay Chowk, reporters asked us where we wanted to go. I told them I want to visit the President’s house. Just once, I said “Rashtrapatni”...The reporter repeated it to me and I said I might have said that by mistake and it would be better if they didn’t broadcast it. They (BJP) are creating a furore because of this. I made a mistake, just once and in one word.”

Who is Droupadi Murmu?

It is important to note that, for the first time in Indian history, a tribal leader has held the top constitutional post. Murmu comes from India’s poorest but resource-rich state of Odisha. She belongs to the Santhal tribe, which is spread over four states and is India’s largest scheduled tribe after the Bhils and Gonds. Her election is seen as a milestone for the tribals of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)



