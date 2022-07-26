Gravitas: The story of India's 15th President Droupadi Murmu

Published: Jul 26, 2022
The story of India's 15th President Droupadi Murmu is one of hope. Murmu rose against societal odds and personal losses to become India's first tribal President. She is also India's youngest President. Palki Sharma tells you more.
