/‘You ruined my mood’: Husband allegedly thrashes, chokes wife after she got her period on honeymoon

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has alleged that her husband thrashed and choked her during their honeymoon in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after she got her period, police officials said.

An FIR has been registered against her husband, Delhi resident Nikhil Mishra, along with his mother and sister following the complaint. The woman alleged that Mishra slapped, kicked and punched her before attempting to strangle her after becoming angry over her menstruation.

According to the complaint, hotel staff intervened after hearing the woman scream and helped save her.

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The woman told police that she married Mishra at a marriage lawn in Delhi on May 30, 2023. She alleged that before the wedding, her in-laws had insisted that articles given by her family be branded. She further claimed that her father gave around Rs 20 lakh in cash, a car and other items worth around Rs 40 lakh as dowry.

She moved to her marital home in Delhi on June 2, 2023, and alleged that her in-laws later taunted and humiliated her over the dowry.

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About a month after the wedding, the couple travelled to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for their honeymoon on July 4. The woman said she experienced severe abdominal pain and heavy bleeding after getting her period during the trip.

She alleged that Mishra became angry and questioned why she had not told him about her periods earlier. According to her complaint, he accused her of "ruining his mood" before assaulting her.

The woman further alleged that Mishra later called her father and asked him to come to Delhi and take her back, saying that he no longer wanted to live with her.

After returning to Delhi, she said she told her mother-in-law and sister-in-law about the alleged assault, but they instead subjected her to mental torture.