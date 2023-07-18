India: Yamuna touches walls of Taj Mahal for first time in 45 years; officials say monument is safe

The incessant rains in Delhi, which caused the Yamuna River to breach the danger mark and cause a flood in the capital city, and Uttar Pradesh have led to the river crossing the ‘low-level flood’ of 495 feet in Agra too. The rains caused river water to reach the walls of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven Wonders of the World. This has happened for the first time in nearly 45 years that the river has reached this level. It has also submerged a garden in the 17th century monument.

Yamuna reached the mark of 497.99 feet in the city, as per local authorities. The water also entered the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula’s tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near the Taj Mahal.

Concerns have been raised about the potential risks to other historical monuments like Rambagh, Mehtab Bagh, Zohra Bagh, Kala Gumbad, and Chini ka Rauza. No potential threat to historical monuments However, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that as of now there is no threat to the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The officials said that the water has not entered the basement of the Taj Mahal. Meanwhile, officials in Agra stepped up relief preparedness as the water level in Yamuna rose to 495.8 feet on Sunday.

The authorities also said that the road leading to the Taj Mahal got waterlogged because of backflow from drains falling into the flooded river.

District Magistrate Navneet Chahal inspected the low-lying areas in Agra city on Sunday and directed the officials concerned to make proper arrangements in case a flood-like situation arises.

Watch | Delhi Flood: Water level in Yamuna rises above danger mark, people in low-lying areas evacuated × "We are prepared to tackle a flood-like situation if it arises. Posts have been established and boatmen and divers are on alert. Locals in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert," Yashvardhan Srivastav, ADM (Finance and Revenue), told news agency PTI.

Arrangements have also been stepped up near the villages in the Agra district bordering the Chambal River, said an official in an NDTV report.

In the last 24 hours, 1,06,473 cusec water from the Okhla barrage and 1,24,302 cusec water from Mathura’s Gokul barrage was released into the Yamuna. This triggered the rise in the level of Yamuna water in Agra, the report said.

In Delhi, the Yamuna has been overflowing for the last few days due to incessant rains which caused the water to breach the danger mark of 205.33m in the capital city. The river broke its record and crossed 208m, flooding several low lying parts of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)



