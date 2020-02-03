Wuhan evacuation: 650 Indians brought back, 6 with fever 'snubbed'

650 Indians have been evacuated from the epicentre of the coronavirus - Wuhan, in the Chinese province of Hubei. However, six people who were down with fever have not been evacuated.

They were expected to board the second Air India flight carrying Indians back into the country, but that did not work out.

According to estimates, around 50,000 Indians live in China. Most of them study medicine.

The 650 Indian nationals were brought back to India in two phases.



Staff members wearing protective masks check a passenger at Shanghai railway station | Reuters

According to official sources, the evacuation process is ''complete''. Six Indians who had fever and showed flu-like symptoms were not allowed to board the flight.

Since the coronavirus broke ground in the city of Wuhan last year, more than 360 people have been killed in the country alone, with one death reported outside of the country in the Philippines.

For people to be able to board the flight, medical clearance after undergoing screening was necessary. Naturally, those with fever failed the screening and shall continue to receive treatment in China.

Wuhan, with an approximate population of 11 million people, has been placed under complete lockdown. More than 15,000 remain infected in the city.

Earlier, the Indian government had shared consent forms online. These referred to ''conditional evacuation'' on the grounds that the evacuation could be rejected based on a preliminary medical examination.

Everybody who arrives into the country as part of these evacuation measures will be placed under quarantine, the government had mentioned.

Many students have decided to stay back in China to avoid the costs of continuous travelling.

Meanwhile, as international efforts to contain the virus intensify, Indian authorities claim that they're closely monitoring the situation. Around 50,000 Indians reside in China.

