World leaders, diplomats wish India on its 74th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to corona warriors -- those at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic -- as he delivered his seventh consecutive address to the nation on India's 74th Independence Day.

"We are passing through strange times. Today, I don't see children here at the Red Fort because of the pandemic we are facing. On behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the efforts of all corona-warriors. All those healthcare workers, doctors and nurses, who have worked tirelessly to serve the nation," said the Prime Minister.

"In this corona crisis, many families have been affected, many have lost their lives. I know, with the resolve of 130 crore Indians, we will defeat this crisis," PM Modi said.

The prime pinister also paid tribute to the armed forces and soldiers who had died for the nation.

Leaders from across the world posted congratulatory messages on the social media, wishing India on its 74th Independence Day.

First in the list was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He said Washington and New Delhi share close bond of friendship and democratic traditions.

"On behalf of the government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day," Pompeo said in his India Independence Day greetings message on Friday.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who has managed to invite the wrath of Indians by claiming Lord Rama was born in his country, was among the first ones to pour in best wishes for India.

He tweeted, "Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India."

Former deputy prime minister of Nepal Kamal Thapa also wished India.

"Congratulations to Hon. @narendramodi n all Indian friends on the happy occasion of 74th Independence Day of India," he wrote.