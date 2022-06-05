World Environment Day: India has worked relentlessly to keep the soil alive, says PM Narendra Modi

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said that India have taken a number of steps in the last eight years to enable environmental protection in one way or the other. On the occasion of the 50th World Environment Day, Modi took part in an event organised by Isha Foundation and during his address, the Indian PM pointed out that the government has also been working for soil conservation.

"The country has worked relentlessly to keep the soil alive. To save the soil, we have focused on five main things. All the policies introduced by the Centre over the last eight years have enabled environmental protection in some way," he said during the event.

"Be it Swachh Bharat Mission or programs related to waste to wealth, construction of modern sewage treatment plants in cities under AMRUT mission, or campaign to get rid of single use plastic or Ganga cleanliness campaign under Namami Gange, India's efforts to protect the environment. The efforts have been multifaceted."

"Earlier, the farmers of our country lacked information about what type of soil his is, what is the deficiency in his soil, how much is there," the PM said. "To overcome this problem, a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country," he added.

The prime minister also outlined the government’s efforts and schemes for water conservation.

"In March this year itself, a campaign to conserve 13 big rivers has also started in the country," he added. "In this, along with reducing pollution in the water, work is also being done to plant forests on the banks of rivers," Modi explained.