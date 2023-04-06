With UK first lady and daughter Akshata by her side, Sudha Murty receives Padma Bhushan award

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty was present on Wednesday by the side of her mother and noted philanthropist Sudha Murthy as Indian President Droupadi Murmu conferred her with the Padma Bhushan award, one of the highest civilian honours of India.

Akshata Murty and her family was firstly seen sitting together with other award recipients' families in the middle row. However, she was later moved to the front row before the event started where sat close to Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar.

The family of vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was seated to her left. Indian union ministers including Anurag Thakur were also seated in the same row. As the national anthem played, Akshata stood next to Jaishankar. As per reports, she was not escorted by British security during the ceremony. Akshata Murty's father and Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy, brother Rohan Murthy, and Sudha Murthy's sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni all marked their presence at the magnificent ceremonial Durbar hall.

Sudha Murty has also been actively involved in disaster relief efforts, including providing aid to the victims of earthquake and tsunami.

Three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan, and 47 Padma Shri Awards were bestowed by President Murmu. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries in attendance.

Sudha Murthy received the Padma Bhushan award for her contributions to society. She is a well-known author, philanthropist, and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She has started several initiatives in the areas of women's empowerment, art & culture, healthcare, and education.

"I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that generosity of a few is hope for a million," she said after she received the award.

Together with Sudha Murthy, other recipients of the Padma Bhushan award were spiritual leader Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji, novelist Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa and theoretical physicist Prof. Deepak Dhar. Mulayam Singh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and supporter of the Samajwadi Party, was posthumously given the Padma Vibhushan, which was accepted by his son Akhilesh Yadav.

Dr. Dilip Mahalanabis, a ORS pioneer, also received the Padma Vibhushan award. Bollywood star Raveena Tandon and music director Marakathamani Keeravaani, who stole the show with the "RRR" song "Naatu Naatu," were among those honoured with the Padma Shri. Posthumously, the renowned vocalist Vani Jairam received the Padma Bhushan. The Padma Awarsd 2023 winners were announced on the eve of Republic Day earlier this year.

