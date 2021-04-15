With over 2 lakh new Covid cases, India breaks pandemic record

India recorded 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases in the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year. With the fresh cases, the country's positive cases tally has mounted to 1,40,74,564, according to the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning.



Meanwhile, a total of 1,038 people succumbed to the Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,73,123. The active Covid-19 caseload in India stands at 14,71,877, while 1,24,29,564 people have been cured so far.



India's Covid report

​​​​​Total cases: 1,40,74,564

Total recoveries: 1,24,29,564

Active cases: 14,71,877

Death toll: 1,73,123

Total vaccination: 11,44,93,238

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,20,03,415 samples have been tested up to April 14 with 13,84,549 samples being tested on Wednesday.



