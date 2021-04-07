These are the three new symptoms of COVID-19. Don't take them lightly

As the number of covid-19 cases is growing again across the world, it’s more important than ever to be safe and follow guidelines. It’s easy to get complacent – experts call it “disaster fatigue” – and we’re all guilty of it sometimes.

Day by day scientists are learning more about long hauler syndrome, formally referred to as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) with the hopes of eventually being able to treat it.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said there is no significant risk of contracting COVID-19 from touching surfaces and objects.



The CDC issued guidance recently clarifying that direct contact with a sick person or through airborne transmission remains the primary cause of coronavirus’ spread.

Medics and researchers working on the coronavirus are saying that the second wave of the virus is reporting a change in the way the infection is developing symptoms.

The known symptoms identified by the global researchers are:

Fever

Cough

Chills

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

As more cases now emerge, it is being advised that any unusual development or symptom should not be ruled out and demands testing.

These signs demand attention and diagnosis at once:

Conjuntivitis/Pink Eyes:

Conjunctivitis, aka pink eye, was linked to COVID-19 early in the pandemic. It is defined as an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane that lines your eyelid and covers the white part of your eyeball.

Dysfunction of Eustachian Tube/Hearing loss:

If the auditory tube is dysfunctional, symptoms such as muffled hearing, pain, tinnitus, reduced hearing. All of these symptoms have been linked to post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC).

Gastrointestinal Disorders:

Gastrointestinal symptoms can vary in intensity from very mild to serious. If you’re experiencing the symptoms below over and over again or if they cause you significant discomfort, you must get yourself tested.