With 3 more, 14 terrorists killed in India’s J&K in last 8 days

Security forces have killed three terrorists in an encounter in Zalowa area of Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district of India. In total, around 14 militants have been killed in 8 days in Kashmir Valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police identified one of the terrorists as Waseem from Srinagar, while two others are said to be foreign. All these terrorists belonged to a Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

“3 terrorists killed in encounter. All the terrorists were affiliated with terror outfit JeM. So far, one has been identified as Waseem of Srinagar city. 3 AK 56 rifles recovered,” said Vijay Kumar, IG, Kashmir.

The anti-terror operations in the valley have increased and encounters are taking place every day.

Earlier this week, Jammu & Kashmir Police killed a top commander of Lashker-Toiba Saleem Parray. Police had said he was involved in over a dozen killings in the Kashmir Valley.

Three terrorists of Jaish were killed on January 5 in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. On January 4, security forces managed to kill two terrorists in Kulgam district. Two terrorists were killed in two operations in Srinagar's Shalimar area, including a top LeT commander Saleem Parray.

In north Kashmir's Kupwara, one terrorist was killed in a gun-battle between security forces and terrorists. On December 31, three terrorists of JeM were killed in an encounter in Srinagar.