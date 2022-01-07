India reports over 1,17,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; 302 deaths

India witnessed the highest surge in coronavirus cases recording 1,17,100 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 28 per cent since Thursday. The country had recorded 90,928 coronavirus cases on January 6.

The number of Omicron cases has risen to 3,007 in the country and it has now spread to 27 states including Union Territories, the health ministry said.

Health authorities also recorded 302 fatalities taking the total death toll to 4,83,178 in the country. The number of active cases stands at 3,71,363 in India.

The health ministry informed the daily positivity rate has risen to 7.74 per cent.

Maharashtra which is the hardest-hit state due to the virus informed on Friday that 338 resident doctors in various hospitals in the state had contacted the virus.

The state had recorded over 36,000 COVID-19 on Thursday with Mumbai recording over 20,000 coronavirus cases. The positivity rate in Mumbai city stands at 29.90 per cent, the state health officials said.

Maharashtra had recorded 13 deaths in 24 hours with 76 new Omicron cases taking the total number of the new variant cases to 876 in the state.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, the southern state of Tamil Nadu imposed night curfew from 10pm to 5pm as the state recorded 6,983 new coronavirus cases.

The eastern state of West Bengal recorded 15,421 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours even as Gujarat reported 4,213 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death.

